Mozambique: Chongoene port nears start of operations as navigation buoys are installed

The port of Chongoene, built as part of the heavy sands mining project in Chibuto, Gaza province, is nearly ready to receive ships. This assurance comes from ITRANSMAR (Maritime Transport Institute), which is expected to complete the installation of navigational buoys within four days.

According to ITRANSMAR, the installation of the maritime signal buoys – an investment of 60 million meticais – will enable safe navigation through the channel.

The total investment in the construction of the Chongoene terminal, financed by Ding Shang Minerals for the transport of heavy sands mined in Chibuto, amounts to US$300 million.