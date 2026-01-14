Mozambique: Two deaths in Pemba cholera outbreak as health authorities urge hygiene measures

The city of Pemba has reported cases of cholera, and health authorities are urging the population to strengthen both personal and collective hygiene measures. The cholera outbreak in Pemba was confirmed by health authorities during the first session of the Emergency Operational Committee of 2026.

According to Edson Fernando, provincial chief medical officer of Cabo Delgado, the first cases were diagnosed between 5 and 6 January, with three cases on the 5th and eight on the 6th, six of which tested positive for cholera.

“Through an investigation conducted by the ecological team, the source of the infection was identified as a family camp where around 52 children were involved in initiation rites. Some of these children came from the district of Metuge,” explained Edson Fernando.

The list shared by the initiation rites sponsor, who was supporting the children, revealed that some of them were from the village of Impire, the provincial chief medical officer confirmed.

Cholera first emerged in Cabo Delgado in December of last year, in the district of Metuge. According to Edson Fernando, two treatment centres have now been opened—one in Pemba and the other in Nanlia, in the district of Mecúfi.

“Currently, there are seven patients being treated at the two cholera treatment centres: four at the Pemba centre and three at the Nanlia centre,” announced Edson Fernando.

Epidemiological data from Cabo Delgado indicates that the last week of December saw a peak in cholera cases, with nearly all of the diagnosed cases reported in Metuge.

In under a month, Cabo Delgado has recorded 349 cholera cases, and two people have died as a result of the disease, which annually affects the province.