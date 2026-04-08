Mozambique: Cholera outbreak exceeds 8,300 cases, no deaths last month

Mozambique has surpassed 8,300 cholera cases during the current seven-month outbreak, resulting in 83 deaths, with no fatalities recorded in March, according to the latest data from the National Directorate of Public Health.

According to the department’s latest bulletin covering the period from 3 September to 4 April, the country has recorded 8,369 cases so far. The province of Nampula remains the worst affected with 3,696 cases and 39 deaths, followed by Tete with 2,815 cases and 32 deaths, and Cabo Delgado, which recorded 1,071 cases and eight deaths.

The report also showed 136 cases and one death in the province of Zambézia, 153 cases and two deaths in Manica, 495 cases and one death in Sofala, two cases between the city and the province of Maputo, and one case in the province of Gaza.

22 new infections were confirmed in the 24 hours prior to the bulletin’s closure (4 April), with a fatality rate in Mozambique remaining at 1% and 42 people hospitalised, with no deaths recorded for almost a month.

This marks a significant shift from the peak seen between late February and early March, when health authorities recorded over 100 new infections daily across approximately 25 districts.

The current outbreak has proven more severe than the 17 October 2024 and 20 July 2025 outbreaks, recording a total of 4,420 cases, 3,590 of those in Nampula, and 64 deaths.

The cabinet meeting said that, to combat the spread, the Mozambican authorities would administer a second dose of the cholera vaccine to 3.5 million people in nine districts by 9 April.

“In the health sector, preparations are ongoing for the second round of cholera vaccinations, scheduled for 3 to 9 April 2026. This will benefit around 3.5 million people across nine districts,” said the cabinet meeting’s spokesperson, Inocêncio Impissa, at the end of a meeting in Maputo on 31 March.

The vaccination campaign targets key areas, including the city of Beira in Sofala; Morrumbala in Zambézia; Moatize and Tete city in Tete province; and the northern districts of Nacala Porto, Eráti, Monapo, Pemba, and Metuge, in Cabo Delgado, he said.

These regions were prioritised to bolster immunity and contain the disease in areas where cases have been most concentrated, he concluded.

Source: Lusa