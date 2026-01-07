Mozambique: Cholera affects almost 1,200 in a month, lethality growing

Mozambique recorded nearly 1,200 new cholera cases and 23 deaths in the past month in the current outbreak, the Ministry of Health said, with data showing an increase in the disease’s fatality rate.

According to the latest daily disease bulletin from the National Directorate of Public Health, with data from 3 September to 4 January, of the total 1,721 cholera cases – in the previous tally, up to 29 November, 559 cases and three deaths had been recorded – 639 cases were reported in Nampula province, with a cumulative total of 11 deaths, and 793 cases in Tete, with 13 deaths.

In total, the disease has caused 26 deaths in four months in the current outbreak, including two in Cabo Delgado province.

In the 24 hours before the closing of the bulletin, 12 new cases of the disease and one death were recorded, with the fatality rate rising to 1.5%, according to the document.

In the previous outbreak, from 17 October 2024 to 20 July 2025, the National Directorate of Public Health recorded 4,420 infections, of which 3,590 were in Nampula province, and 64 deaths.

At least 169 people died in 2025 in Mozambique due to cholera, among about 40,000 cases, the Minister of Health said on 10 December, asking communities to respect individual and collective hygiene measures.

“Our country has recorded around 40,000 cases of cholera, with a mortality rate that the WHO recommends should not exceed 1%, and Mozambique is at 0.5% [it reached 1.5% in January], which means that the response to cholera treatment is effective in our country,” said Ussene Isse, responding to questions from MPs in parliament in Maputo.

The health minister stressed that cholera is a public health problem and called for respect for hygiene measures to control it.

“We have received around 3.5 million doses of vaccine to treat and prevent cholera, and there is one aspect I would like to mention: of those 169 deaths from cholera, around 70% occurred in the community, which means that there is a serious problem with information and communication at the community level,” said Isse.

The Mozambican government wants to eliminate cholera “as a public health problem” in the country by 2030, according to a plan approved on 16 September by the cabinet and valued at 31 billion meticais (€418.5 million).

The government’s goal is “to have a Mozambique free of cholera as a public health problem by 2030, where communities have access to safe water, sanitation and quality healthcare, achieved through multisectoral actions, coordinated and informed by scientific evidence,” said the spokesperson for that body, Inocêncio Impissa.

Source: Lusa