Mozambique: Chinese group proposes Special Economic Zone in Moamba – AIM

According to a release from Chapo’s office, he was speaking during an audience granted to the chairperson of the Chinese group, Zhong He Liu, who presented him with proposals for new projects of industrial expansion.

Wang-Kang Safira has been operating in Mozambique since 2024, with one of the largest ceramics factories in Africa. Zhong told Chapo he wants to expand significantly his group’s presence in Mozambique.

One of his proposals is to set up a Special Economic Zone in Moamba district, about 60 kilometres north of Maputo, which is where the group’s ceramics plant, Safira Mozambique Ceramica, is located. This plant was inaugurated in September 2024, and Zhong said it is just the first industrial unit he wants to see established in Moamba.

Zhong’s second proposal was for a steel factory in northern Mozambique, which would use Mozambican coal. Northern Mozambique has abundant coal reserves, particularly in Tete province. Zhong said he wants to transform Mozambican minerals inside Mozambique, producing industrial goods with added value.

“We want to build a steel factory in the north, making goods here in Mozambique”, he declared.

Zhong said his group hopes to develop other projects that will contribute to the industrialisation and economic growth of Mozambique.