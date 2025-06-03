Mozambique: Chinese group planning steel factory in north, SEZ in Moamba

A Chinese group has announced it will set up a steel factory using domestic coal in northern Mozambique for the local processing of minerals and production of industrial goods.

“We want to build a steel factory in the north, and make products in Mozambique,” said the chairman of the board of directors of the Chinese business group Wang-Kang Safira, Zhong He Liu, on the sidelines of a meeting with the Mozambican head of state, Daniel Chapo, in Maputo.

According to the representative of the multinational, which has been operating in the country since 2024, with one of the largest ceramics factories in Africa, the new project aims to “significantly” expand Wang-Kang Group’s presence in the national industrial sector, with a view to boosting the industrialization process and the economy of Mozambique.

SEZ in Moamba

“We want to move forward with other projects, and build good industry in Mozambique, to help our economy grow faster in Mozambique,” Zhong He Liu added.

Liu explained that there are also plans to build a “large iron factory” and develop a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Moamba district, Maputo province, in the south of the country, where the Safira Mozambique Ceramic factory, which opened in September 2024, is already located.

The Mozambican head of state encouraged the business group to increase its investments in the country, with priority given to initiatives that promote job creation and the well-being of communities.

Safira Mozambique Ceramic, the first factory financed by Wang-Kang Group in the country, is focused on the production of bricks and tiles, with an investment worth US$140 million (€131.2 million).

Source: AIM