Mozambique, China strengthen mining partnership with focus on reforms and added value

Mozambique and China’s Shandong Province provincial government held a Business Session on Mining in Maputo on Thursday, 9 October 2025, reaffirming their mutual commitment to deepening economic cooperation in the sector.

The meeting was chaired by the Secretary of State for Mines, Jorge Daudo, who highlighted China as a key partner in the development of infrastructure, energy, and natural resources in Mozambique.

At the meeting, Secretary of State Daudo reiterated that Mozambique remains a safe, competitive, and transparent destination for responsible mining investment, committed to creating a favourable business environment with stronger legal predictability and efficiency.

Jorge Daudo noted that the event takes place at a time of important legal and institutional reforms in Mozambique, aimed at ensuring that the exploitation of mineral resources contributes to inclusive and sustainable economic development.

He encouraged companies from both countries to turn the ideas and contacts generated at the meeting into concrete projects that bring mutual benefits and strengthen the historic friendship between Mozambique and China.

“May our dialogue lead to a new boost for economic, technical, and scientific cooperation, reinforcing our shared vision of prosperity, innovation and sustainability,” Daudo said.

Also present at the event were the Secretary of State of Maputo City, Vicente Joaquim, members of the MIREME Advisory Council, and representatives of public and private institutions.

