Mozambique, China seal agreements for industrial and health megaprojects in Moamba — Carta

The governments of Mozambique and China have signed agreements for the implementation of strategic projects for the future Moamba Industrial Park (Parque Industrial da Moamba – PIM) and the future Moamba Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Moamba ZEE, in an initiative that promises to boost industrialisation, national production and job creation.

The agreements were signed during the Mozambique–China Business Forum, held in Changsha, following the first official visit of the President of the Republic, Daniel Chapo, to China.

The agreements involve MZ Holding Co., S.A., the government of Maputo province and Chinese business groups, notably Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, based in Changsha, in Hunan province. Among the announced investments are the technological infrastructure of the Moamba Industrial Park with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems for integrated management, a poultry value chain with capacity to produce 1.2 million chickens per month, a pharmaceutical industries park, a “coal-to-gas” power plant of up to 1,000 MW and the creation of the Moamba Health City.

The package also includes the development of the “Maputo Agri-Parks” agricultural project, in an initial phase covering 50,000 hectares dedicated to the production of maize, soybeans and lettuce, as well as the creation of a vocational training centre aimed at providing technical skills to young people and adults to meet the demands of future industries in the Moamba SEZ.

According to the promoters, representatives of the Chinese investors are expected to arrive in Maputo on 26 April to begin work.

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The initiative is part of the strategy for industrialisation and increasing national productive capacity set out in the Government’s Five-Year Programme 2025–2029, and also reflects the new approach of Chinese economic cooperation, centred on private investment and business partnerships.

In the health component, the agreements provide for the establishment of a hospital city with advanced technology, accommodation for patients and companions, a health school, a medical-pharmaceutical research centre and a telemedicine platform that will enable cooperation between Mozambican and Chinese doctors for specialised diagnosis and treatment. The project is presented as a regional alternative to medical treatment carried out in India, Europe and Turkey, destinations to which thousands of Africans travel each year.

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Source: Carta de Moçambique