Mozambique: Chibuto Heavy Sands fire results in losses of over US$10 million

The Chibuto Heavy Sands mine in Gaza province has reported losses of over US$10 million following a fire last week at the site, Dingsheng Minerals, the company managing the operation, said.

According to national broadcaster Rádio Moçambique, the fire was caused by a technical fault during welding work on some equipment, resulting in the total destruction of one of the heavy sands processing lines.

The head of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy at the Gaza Provincial Infrastructure Service, Jerónimo Mutisse, explained that preliminary investigation results indicate that sparks from the welding fell onto flammable material located on the first floor of the facility, triggering the fire.

“The incident occurred at a time when some of the workers were on collective leave. By the time the workers on duty noticed the situation, the fire had already reached an advanced stage,” Mutisse clarified.

Despite the intervention of firefighters, the flames spread rapidly, and it was not possible to prevent the destruction of the facility, which was completely reduced to ashes.

Regarding the labour impact, Mutisse said that workers assigned to the destroyed production line could be redeployed to other work areas, although some risk having their contracts temporarily suspended, depending on administrative decisions.

“The plan is to relocate workers to other production lines. However, depending on administrative decisions, there may be a temporary reduction in activity, and some workers may be left without duties for a time, as the structure was completely destroyed,” he added.

Source: AIM Moçambique