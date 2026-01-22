Mozambique: Charcoal prices skyrocket in Chimoio

The price of charcoal has risen sharply this January in the city of Chimoio, Manica Province, a situation causing concern among much of the population who depend on this product for daily cooking.

A sack of charcoal that previously cost between 450 and 500 meticais is now being sold at prices ranging from 900 to 1,000 meticais, a scenario that places significant strain on the budgets of many families, especially housewives.

According to charcoal sellers, the increase results from the heavy rains experienced in recent days across almost the entire country, which have hampered production and transportation of the product to the city’s main markets.

Housewife Victoria Chingore expressed concern about the price rise, explaining that it could directly affect the family’s diet. She indicated that to reduce costs she resorts to firewood for cooking foods that take longer to prepare, such as beans and some meats.

Meanwhile, Maria Joaquim stated that the new price reality may force her to abandon charcoal use in favour of cooking gas, which she considers more economical and longer-lasting in the medium term.

Ancia Orlando, interviewed while purchasing a sack of charcoal at the Catanga market in Chimoio, said she was surprised by the prices, as the additional money spent on charcoal forced her to readjust the household budget, taking funds away from the purchase of other food items.

Ancia Orlando also appealed to the competent authorities to find mechanisms to regulate and stabilise the price of charcoal.

Source: Domingo