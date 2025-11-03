Mozambique: Chapo urges young Africans to transform the continent

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has urged African youth to become protagonists in the transformation of the continent, defending the values of peace, justice and human rights.

In a message on the occasion of African Youth Day, celebrated on 1 November, Chapo called on young people to play an active role in the construction of a prosperous and peaceful Africa, rejecting both apathy and violence.

He said the date is an opportunity to celebrate “the energy, the creativity and the courage” of African youths, and also a moment of reflection on their transformative role. “Do not be mere spectators of change”, Chapo urged. “Be leaders and protagonists in this transformation”.

He stressed that some 40 per cent of Africa’s population is young, and the future of the continent depends on their ability to act firmly to promote inclusive and sustainable development.

Chapo reiterated his calls for non-violence, dialogue and peaceful coexistence, inviting young Mozambicans to participate in the “inclusive National Dialogue” which he had launched in March. “It’s by speaking to each other that people reach understanding”, he said, stressing that peace is the cornerstone of progress.

Recognising the challenges that young people are facing, the President stressed his government’s commitment to create public policies that create jobs, stimulate an entrepreneurial spirit, and promote access to technology, to credit and to land, without any discrimination.

African Youth Day, said Chapo, should renew in every young Mozambican “the commitment to transform aspirations into actions”, by building an Africa where justice, prosperity and hope are the pillars of collective progress.