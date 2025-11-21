Mozambique: Chapo swears in new ACIPOL leadership

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo declared on Friday that the Academy of Police Sciences (ACIPOL) “has the duty, through the adequate training of police officers, to help guarantee public order, security and tranquillity”.

He was speaking in Maputo at a ceremony where he swore into office the new Vice-Chancellor of ACIPOL, Rodrigues Cumbane, and his deputy, Ernesto Guambe.

ACIPOL is the only Mozambican institution that provides higher level courses for the police. Chapo called on it to study, in depth, “how to prevent and fight against organised and transnational crime, terrorism, money laundering, drug trafficking, trafficking in people and in human body parts, and kidnapping”.

Chapo claimed that the new Acipol leadership “is inheriting a solid institution, with firm values and clear undertakings, which should be preserved and deepened”.

It was fundamental, he said, “to reaffirm that the administration of the academy should be based on the principle of full inclusion”. ACIPOL “should be a space where all skills are valued, whether they come from police cadres or from civilian staff”.

“Modern public security”, Chapo added, “requires an interdisciplinary and complementary diversity of knowledge. Only thus can we guarantee a robust and balanced institution, ready to respond to contemporary challenges”.

He urged the new leaders of ACIPOL to base their work “on creativity, and on scientific rigour, to solve the problems and challenges that the academy faces, despite the meagre resources that ACIPOL possesses”.

He urged the ACIPOL leadership to revise the academy’s curriculum to take into account the new information and communication technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence, and to include content about terrorism.

Chapo also urged Acipol to reflect upon what he called the “violent and illegal demonstrations” that broke out in late 2004, following the announcement of election results widely regarded as fraudulent.