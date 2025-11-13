Mozambique: Chapo pledges resumption of gas projects

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Wednesday declared that the government is working round the clock to ensure the resumption of the liquefied natural gas projects, in the Rovuma Basin, off the coast of the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Speaking in Maputo, at the opening of the Annual Private Sector Conference (CASP), he said that “within a week at most, we shall conclude discussions with the project led by TotalEnergies, so that we can resume work”.

The Total project, known simply as “Mozambique LNG” ground to a halt in March 2021, when Total invoked force majeure, following a major terrorist raid against the town of Palma.

But in late October, TotalEnergies lifted the state of force majeure, and loose ends were now being tied up. “We are now working to close the points we think it important to close for the benefit both of the Mozambican people and of the investors, so that we can resume the project as quickly as possible”, said Chapo.

He added that, during his visit to Houston in October, managers of the US oil and gas company ExxonMobil had informed him that, as soon as TotalEnergies resumes work, so would ExxonMobil. He expected a Final Investment Decision on the ExxonMobil Rovuma Basin project in June or July next year.

The Italian energy company ENI had already given the go-ahead to a second LNG floating platform off the Cabo Delgado coast. Chapo said that the investment for the ENI, the ExxonMobil and the TotalEnergies projects amounts to about 50 billion US dollars.

He pledged that the funds resulting from the Rovuma Basin LNG projects “will be invested in our traditional development areas to diversify our economy” – including agriculture, tourism and infrastructures such as roads.

The long awaited reconstruction of the country’s main north-south highway (EN1) was under way, said Chapo, and work was now being done on the stetch between the Save river and the Inchope crossroads in Manica province.

“Over the next five years we shall continue to improve our roads, particularly EN1”, promised the President. “We shall continue to invest in industrialisation, to provide jobs for our young people, while at the same time investing in mining and electrification”.

Chapo regarded this year’s edition of CASP as “a turning point”. At next year’s CASP, he declared, participants should not merely analyse policies, but bring results, showing that “investments have been translated into realities, industries have been set up, and dreams have been transformed into national prosperity”.

“The time for hesitation is over”, said Chapo. “We are entering the time of implementation, responsibility and confidence”.