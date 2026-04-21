Mozambique: Chapo interested in cooperation with Chinese companies — AIM

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with Chinese companies in the areas of electrical infrastructure and renewable energy.

According to Chapo, speaking after visiting the Qinghai Clean Energy and Green Computing Power Dispatching Centre, during his working visit to China, China has technological solutions for flood control and road rehabilitation, which can be shared with Mozambique.

During this visit, the President learned about the technological and management models adopted in the energy sector, highlighting water control as one of the country’s main structural challenges, especially in the face of extreme weather events that compromise strategic infrastructure.

“In Mozambique, we also face the challenge of water management; we recently experienced floods that destroyed roads, especially our National Highway Number 1; and we also have a dam that, if built, would be very good for water management, the Mapai Dam, the southern province of in Gaza”, he said, cited in a statement from the his office.

He emphasized that the technical capabilities of the companies visited can contribute to effective and sustainable solutions in the water sector. “We believe that the company has the capacity to conduct a study on water management and build dams in the right locations”, he said.

Regarding access roads, Chapo reiterated that the vulnerability of the country’s main North-South Highway 1 (EN1) is one of the government’s major concerns, “We believe this company has great capacity and can really help us to work on and build this road as it should be”, he said

During his visit to the energy center in Qinghai, the President also highlighted the social impact of the adopted model, which allows for the direct participation of communities in the energy economy.

“What impressed us about transforming this into wealth is the fact that the populations themselves are shareholders, buying shares in small hydroelectric plants which then sell energy to large companies, and this also generates income for the population”, he said.

Source: AIM