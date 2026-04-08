Mozambique: Chapo chairs Frelimo Central Committee meeting in Matola – Carta

The ruling Frelimo party, in power since Mozambique’s independence, is meeting from this Wednesday, 8 April, for another Ordinary Session of its Central Committee, taking place at the party’s Central School in the municipality of Matola, Maputo province. The event will run until Sunday, 12 April.

With no public agenda disclosed, this will be the second Central Committee meeting chaired by Daniel Chapo as president of Frelimo. It comes at a time when the country is affected by severe flooding across much of the national territory, which has claimed lives and destroyed various infrastructures, notably roads, schools, and hospitals.

In addition to the floods, the meeting takes place at a time when Mozambique is considered the second poorest country in the world by the World Bank, with 81% of the population living on less than US$3 per day (around 200 meticais).

In a report released recently, the World Bank also states that the country is among the 10 most unequal in the world, noting that “the absolute number of people living in poverty will continue to rise, with an estimated increase of 1.8 million by 2028”.

This report confirms the hardship that characterises Mozambican society, in a country rich in mineral resources, some already in the phase of exploitation and export, such as coal, gold, graphite, rubies, heavy sands, and natural gas. Delays in the payment of public sector salaries, as well as shortages of medicines and medical supplies, have in recent years become the most visible face of the financial crisis in which the country is immersed.

The meeting of the “comrades” also takes place at a time when Rwanda appears to be distancing itself from Mozambique, with its government threatening to withdraw from Cabo Delgado province, where it supports the country in the fight against terrorism, if the European Union does not provide financial support for its troops.

Recently, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame argued that Mozambique and the companies exploiting natural gas in the Rovuma basin should pay for security if they wish to protect their assets, apparently contradicting his initial stance that Rwandan troops were in Cabo Delgado out of friendship and solidarity.

The meeting is also expected to be dominated by the government’s recent decision to settle Mozambique’s debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), amounting to US$701 million, under the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT), the Fund’s main instrument for providing concessional financing to low-income countries.

The decision is considered by most economists to be irrational, given the country’s cash flow difficulties. However, others believe the move will restore Mozambique’s credibility in international financial markets, opening space for the government to negotiate new loans.

At the internal political level of the ruling party, this week’s Central Committee meeting is also expected to discuss themes for the 11th National Conference of Party Cadres, scheduled to take place from 21 to 23 August 2026 in the city of Chimoio, Manica province. It is also expected to address the party membership registration process, which has been ongoing since February. The meeting is further expected to convene the 13th Congress of the Frelimo party, tentatively scheduled for 2027.

Source: Carta de Moçambique