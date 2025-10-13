Mozambique: Chapo calls on teachers to continue dedicated to “construction of more prosperous nation”

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has called on the country’s teachers to continue dedicated to “the construction of a more educated, fair, and prosperous nation” with ethics and patriotism.

According to the President, who was speaking on the occasion of Mozambican Teacher’s Day, which is celebrated on 12 October, all teachers and educators play a very “noble and irreplaceable role in transmitting knowledge and values fundamental to the nation’s progress.”

“Being a teacher is more than just a profession; it is a true vocation that demands dedication, patience, and a love of knowledge. By educating and inspiring, teachers shape the future of Mozambique and strengthen the foundations of social cohesion and national development”, he said.

The President also acknowledged the challenges faced by the education sector, namely the need to continuously improve working conditions and the development of the teaching profession, claiming that “Government’s commitment is to continue investing in education as a strategic priority, promoting the quality of teaching and the dignity of the teaching profession.”

Also on Sunday, the President also called for unity, reconciliation, and forgiveness among Mozambicans, arguing that the ongoing “National Dialogue” should be understood not as a political exercise, but as a fraternal encounter between brothers who share the same ideal of development for the country.

Chapo was speaking in Matutuíne district, southern Maputo Province, during the ceremonies marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Gospel in Action Ministry (MEA), a Christian congregation founded on October 9, 2000, which celebrated the date under the motto “Faith, Mission, and Service to the Community.”

“We are alive and present here not because we are smarter or more intelligent, but purely and simply by the grace of God. Even in the face of disagreements, it is our mission not to abandon those who doubt. Moses did not abandon his people, even when they murmured; he walked with them”, he said.

“We must speak with an open heart, without hatred, without violence, but in harmony and communion among brothers. Christ’s great message was: Love one another”, he added.

Chapo also encouraged the faithful to remain steadfast in prayer and faith, claiming that “you are the true weapons of transformation. Let us continue united in the grace of God, praying and fasting, because there are evils that only come out of fasting and prayer.”