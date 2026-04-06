Mozambique: Chapo calls for criticism only within Frelimo bodies

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Thursday called for internal cohesion inside the ruling Frelimo Party, and urged members to make their criticisms inside the Frelimo bodies and not outside of them.

He was speaking in Maputo at the end of a round of regional meetings preparing the National Conference of Cadres that Frelimo intends to hold in August.

Chapo said that one of the purposes of the meeting was to collect ideas, opinions and criticisms from the party’s district and provincial secretaries in order to strengthen Frelimo.

“Criticism and unity are what has made our party grow since its foundation on 25 June 1962”, he declared. “But this criticism should be made inside. We are saying that we came here united, during the meeting we can make criticisms, constructive criticisms that make our party grow, and when we leave here we will remain united, moving towards our victories in 2028 and 2029 (the dates of the next municipal and general elections)”.

“This is what Frelimo calls unity – criticism – unity, within the bodies of our party”, added Chapo.

He urged Frelimo members to look at the needs of the people, and particularly of young Mozambicans, if they hope to win the next elections.

“These are youths who live in a world increasingly dominated by globalisation. They are suffocated by floods, but particularly by floods of fake news”, Chapo warned. “All of us, and particularly the Frelimo first secretaries at all levels, need to adjust our methods of work to the new demands of a society undergoing profound and rapid transformation”.

The party’s first secretaries, he declared, “must base their work on love for the people because Frelimo is the people”.

Alongside the preparations for the National Cadres Conference, Frelimo is also holding a census of its own members. The census was fundamental, Chapo said, “so that we know exactly how many members we have in Frelimo, if the party branches really exist and where they are”.

The last membership figure for Frelimo publicly announced was “more than six million”.

But in the 2024 presidential election, Frelimo only won 4.4 million votes, according to the official count. If this figure is accepted, then a million and a half Frelimo members did not vote for their candidate.

Source: AIM