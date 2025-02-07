Mozambique: Chapo appoints Minister in the Presidency and top Presidential Advisors

President of the Republic Daniel Chapo has appointed Eduardo Joaquim Mulémbwè to the post of Minister in the Presidency for Parliamentary, Local Government and Provincial Assembly Affairs.

The Presidency of the Republic yesterday also announced that the Head of State appointed Beatriz Buchili to the post of Advisor for Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Mateus Magala as Advisor for Economic and Development Affairs, Manuel Gonçalves as Advisor for Diplomatic Affairs, Francisco Mucanheia as Advisor for Inter-Institutional Affairs, José Chironga as Advisor for Political Affairs, and João Machatine to the post of Head of the Office of Reforms and Strategic Projects.

All the nominees will be sworn in this Friday, at the Office of the President of the Republic.

Adilson Virgílio Adinane, Presidential Press Attaché, and tLaura Machava, Director of the Office of the First Lady of the Republic, are also e to be sworn in today.

It is worth noting that two are former Attorneys General of the Republic: the new Minister in the Presidency Eduardo Mulémbwè and Beatriz da Consolação Mateus Buchili, now Advisor for Legal and Constitutional Affairs.

A career magistrate, before heading the Assembly of the Republic (the Mozambican Parliament), the Mozambican parliament, between 1994 and 2009, Eduardo Mulémbwè was Attorney General of the Republic. He was also director of the Faculty of Law at Eduardo Mondlane University (UEM), the oldest higher education institution in Mozambique.

Beatriz Buchili, a career magistrate, was the sixth Attorney General of the Republic, from June 2014 until the beginning of last December, She joined the Public Prosecutor’s Office in 1994, as a district prosecutor.. Buchili was the first woman in Mozambique to hold the position of Attorney General of the Republic.

Mateus Magala served as Minister of Transport and Communications in the previous government and now assumes the role of Advisor for Economic and Development Affairs. Before serving as minister, Magala ad been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Electricity of Mozambique (EDM).

He holds a Masters in Economics and Econometrics (2000), a Masters in Transport Economics and Management (1998) and a Master’s in Business Administration, all from the University of Sydney, Australia. He also holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Academy of Brno, Czech Republic, (1990). Mateus Magala obtained his PhD in Economics from Victoria University, Australia (2004). He worked at the African Development Bank f(AfDB) rom 2008-2015 in various roles, including as Principal Planning Economist and Strategist, Strategy Advisor, and Resident Representative of the Bank in Zimbabwe.

Manuel José Gonçalves was Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation from October 2020 to January this year. A career diplomat, Gonçalves had previously served as Head of State Protocol. Manuel Gonçalves will now be President’s Advisor for Diplomatic Affairs.

Francisco Ussene Mucanheia had already served as Presidencial Advisor for Inter-Institutional Affairs in the previous government and was now reappointed to the same post.

João Osvaldo Machatin served as Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources from May 2018 to March 2022. Before becoming a minister, Machatine was director general of the former National Institute, and was director general of the National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC), now the National Institute for Risk and Disaster Management (INGD) for three years. He will now head the Office of Reforms and Strategic Projects in the Presidency.

José Ajape Hussene Chironga, now appointed Advisor for Political Affairs, had been in the Frelimo list to elect members of parliament in the constituency of Tete province in te October polls.

Press attaché to the President of the Republic, Addilson Virgílio Adinane, was previously press attaché in the office of Daniel Chapo when he was governor of the southern province of Inhambane.

The new Director of the First Ladý Office, Laura Salvador Machava, previously served as Director of Gender, Children and Social Action in Inhambae province.

Source: Domingo / Jornal Moçambique