Mozambique: Chamber of Commerce wants to strengthen business class – Watch

The chairperson of the Mozambican Chamber of Commerce (CCM), Lucas Chachine, believes that strengthening the country’s business class is crucial for increasing productivity and exports.

According to Chachine, speaking on Monday, in Maputo, after the inauguration of the new CCM governing bodies, expanding business is urgent “and we need to seek solutions to the problems of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).”

The new bodies will operate in the sectors of taxation, finance, risk, compliance and control, internal audits, policies and procedures, macroeconomic analysis, support for associations, and business services.

Chachine said that, in the near future, actions are planned to promote growth in these sectors, with a view to improving the performance of each department.

“Our motto is to see Mozambican companies producing more, improving the quality of their products, and exporting. This will be possible through strengthened collaboration with the government and closer ties with SMEs,” he said.

He also highlighted the need to promote the economic inclusion of young and female entrepreneurs through mentoring programs and access to alternative sources of financing.

He also mentioned that the CCM intends to strengthen its role in mediating commercial disputes through the Business Ombudsman, a service already existing in the institution.

He added that technological advances require greater resilience from companies, considering the government’s commitment to the digitalization of the economy.

“It is important that the digitalization secretariat, in coordination with the others, invests in the use of digital platforms to boost business development,” he said.

Source: AIM