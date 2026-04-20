Mozambique: CFM railways lose US$12 million as floods halt mineral exports

The state-owned Mozambique Ports and Railways (CFM) recorded losses of US$12 million (€10 million) due to the suspension of train services on the Limpopo Line, with operations expected to resume on 1 May.

“Our initial plan was to have reopened the line in mid-March (…), but we have had the line closed for about three months. Around 130 trains have not been operated, and we are at about US$12 million in losses from traffic we were unable to run on this Zimbabwe–Maputo line. We carry a lot of minerals, especially chromium,” said the Chairman of the Board of Directors of CFM, Agostinho Langa, quoted today by Mozambican public television.

The Limpopo Line, in southern Mozambique, provides connectivity and mobility for people and goods with landlocked countries, including Zimbabwe, transporting, among other goods, fuel, cereals and containerised cargo.

The line was severely affected by floods and inundations that hit particularly the southern region of Mozambique in January, with CFM now carrying out rehabilitation works. The resumption of train services is expected on 1 May, with investment in the works of up to US$25 million (€21.2 million), as stated by Agostinho Langa.

“We discussed, as works progressed, that some hydraulic crossings, for example, could be postponed to a second phase [of rehabilitation]. So we are thinking that in this preliminary phase we will spend between US$20 million and US$25 million. We managed to save about US$15 million (€12.7 million) from our initial assessment, and that amount will likely be spent when we begin the second phase,” explained the CFM chairman.

As previously reported by Lusa, the rains also temporarily paralysed train operations on the Ressano Garcia and Goba railway lines, which connect Maputo with neighbouring South Africa and Eswatini respectively.

The number of deaths in the current rainy season in Mozambique has risen to 311 since October, according to an update from the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

According to the INGD database, 1,071,791 people have been affected in the current rainy season — which continues until the end of April — corresponding to 247,470 families.

There are also 17 people reported missing and 352 injured.

The January floods alone caused at least 43 deaths, 147 injuries and nine missing persons, affecting a total of 715,803 people, with some areas in the south experiencing new waves of flooding in February and March.

Source: Lusa