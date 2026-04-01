Mozambique celebrates 10 years of “Save Our Mangroves Now!” with renewed commitment to mangrove conservation

Government representatives, civil society, academia, private sector actors, and international partners gathered in Maputo to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the “Save Our Mangroves Now!” (SOMN) initiative, led by WWF, IUCN, BMZ, Wetlands International, and other partners. The initiative was launched to reverse the decline of mangrove ecosystems in the Western Indian Ocean and globally restoring biodiversity, protecting livelihoods, and strengthening resilience to climate change. The event marked a decade of impactful action and leadership in mangrove conservation in Mozambique.

The event, led by IUCN and WWF, brought together key stakeholders to reflect on achievements, share lessons, and define a forward-looking vision for mangrove ecosystems. Over the past decade, SOMN has successfully elevated mangroves into global climate agendas, strengthened their integration into national biodiversity and climate policies, and supported coordinated governance at national and provincial levels. The initiative has also advanced restoration practices, scientific knowledge, and capacity development, contributing to more resilient coastal ecosystems and communities.

“With SOMN, we didn’t just restore mangroves, we planted hope in communities and future generations.” – Augusto Nhampossa, Project Manager, Natura Association.

According to Célia Macamo, lecturer and researcher at Eduardo Mondlane University, “this program elevated the conversation to national and regional levels, fostering a science-based understanding of the true value of mangroves from social to ecological while recognizing regional specificities to better inform decision-making.” A highlight of the event was the multisectoral panel discussion, which explored critical enablers for scaling mangrove conservation in Mozambique. Discussions emphasized the importance of community empowerment, sustainable financing mechanisms, carbon frameworks, policy incentives, and the role of science and technology in driving long-term impact.

“I have been part of this journey for many years, and it is truly inspiring to see how SOMN has built a powerful movement for mangroves. It has created space for mangrove champions to rise and positioned Mozambique on the regional and global map as a leader in mangrove conservation. My hope is that this momentum continues to grow because we will always be here to elevate the voice of mangroves.” – Denise Nicolau, Regional Coastal and Ocean Ecosystem Manager, IUCN ESARO.

“SOMN was a great inspiration for the management and conservation of mangroves in Mozambique and made a fundamental contribution to the establishment of the National Mangrove Management Council, a key pillar of the country’s first National Mangrove Strategy” – Dalila Sequeira, Senior Marine Officer, WWF Mozambique.

Partners reaffirmed their commitment to protecting mangroves, recognizing them as vital ecosystems for climate adaptation, biodiversity conservation, and local livelihoods.

Today we celebrate not only results, but also the energy, dedication, and resilience of all the people and organizations that made SOMN possible. WWF Mozambique reaffirms its commitment to continue supporting mangrove governance, strengthening local capacities, scaling up ecological restoration, and ensuring that communities and civil society organizations remain at the heart of this agenda. May this celebration inspire the next decade of action, innovation, and collaboration so that Mozambique’s mangroves continue to thrive and protect future generations.” – Fidel O’Donovan, Country Director, WWF-Mozambique.

The event also featured a photo exhibition showcasing people and mangroves from across the country, highlighting the deep connection between communities and these ecosystems, as well as their diversity and beauty. The celebration concluded with a strong message: while the SOMN initiative reaches its 10-year milestone, the journey continues. Building on a solid foundation, partners are committed to scaling efforts, deepening partnerships, and ensuring that mangrove conservation remains a national and global priority.

Source: International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)