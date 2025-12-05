Mozambique: CCMUSA closes the year with a Chambers of Commerce Gala Dinner attended by over 120 companies

The Mozambique–US Chamber of Commerce (CCMUSA) on Wednesday held a Gala Dinner in Maputo to close its annual activities, bringing together more than 120 companies from various sectors. The event reinforced CCMUSA’s role in promoting business interaction and fostering new relationships within the private sector.

Organised in coordination with the Mozambican Federation of Chambers of Commerce (FMCC), the gathering highlighted CCMUSA’s ability to bring market actors closer together, encourage direct engagement and create space for new business initiatives.

During the dinner, a presentation was delivered on the challenges surrounding work visas, focusing on their impact on attracting investment and supporting local production. The discussion allowed business leaders and institutional representatives to examine both obstacles and opportunities, encouraging debate on solutions that could contribute to a more efficient and competitive business environment.

During the ceremony, the National Director for Support to Private Sector Development, Cândido Langa, acknowledged the importance of the initiative in strengthening dialogue between public and private institutions and in expanding opportunities for collaboration.

CCMUSA Vice-President Carlos Quadros thanked participants for their presence and recognised the support of partners — including the Mozambique–Switzerland Chamber of Commerce, Vodacom Mozambique and EMOSE — through the presentation of certificates of recognition, highlighting their role in supporting the event and promoting joint initiatives.

With this initiative, CCMUSA reinforces its position as a platform that promotes links between companies, supports the private sector and opens new channels of cooperation.

The event was organised by CCMUSA and co-organised by the FMCC in partnership with the Mozambique–Switzerland Chamber of Commerce, the Mozambique–Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Mozambique–Spain Chamber of Commerce, the Mozambique–South Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Mozambique–Portugal Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of Customs Brokers, the Mozambique–Israel Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Mozambique–Netherlands Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Young Entrepreneurs and the Confederation of Economic Associations. (CTA).

Source: Mozambique–US Chamber of Commerce - CCMUSA / Press Release