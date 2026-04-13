Mozambique carries out Tourist Expenditure Survey

The Government of Mozambique, through the Ministry of Economy, in coordination with the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the Bank of Mozambique, the National Migration Service (SENAMI) and Airports of Mozambique, carried out the first phase of the Tourist Expenditure Survey (INDEST) from 4 to 10 April.

The initiative aimed to collect data from foreign tourists departing the country on spending patterns, traveller profiles, travel motivations and length of stay, enabling an assessment of tourism’s contribution to the national economy, including Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Data collection took place at airports and strategic land borders, with full confidentiality of information guaranteed.

The results will support public policy formulation and strengthen Mozambique’s positioning as a competitive tourist destination.

The success of the initiative was made possible through the cooperation of operators, the public and, above all, tourists.





Source: Ministério da Economia / Press Release