Mozambique: Cahora Bassa supplies nine helicopters, two light aircraft for week-long flood relief operations

Cahora Bassa Hydroelectric Power Plant (HCB) made available yesterday 11 aircraft for rescue operations involving populations cut off by flooding in Mozambique and donated goods to affected areas in Gaza province, in the south of the country.

“We responded to a call from the Government,” said Tomás Matola, Chair of the Board of Directors of HCB, detailing the assistance provided by the company in addition to the air assets.

“As one of the country’s largest companies, and within the scope of our social responsibility, we mobilised, within our budget, an amount that enabled us to acquire a set of items to support the INGD [National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction] in this cause,” Matola said.

“In addition, HCB ensured the hire of 11 aircraft (nine helicopters and two light aircraft), placed at the disposal of the INGD for a period of seven days, with the aim of strengthening search, rescue and humanitarian assistance operations in the affected areas,” it adds.

Government spokesperson Inocêncio Impissa said yesterday that, in Gaza province alone, around 1,200 people who were trapped in trees and on rooftops have already been rescued, using helicopters and small boats.

According to the Government, among those rescued are women, children, elderly people and patients who were stranded on the roofs of their homes.

The total number of deaths during the current rainy season in Mozambique has risen to 122, with six people missing, 99 injured and 682,000 affected, according to the INGD database accessed by Lusa, with figures covering the period from 1 October to this afternoon, already including the current phase of widespread flooding in the country.

INGD data indicate that, to date, 682,060 people have been affected, equivalent to 142,914 families, with 11,433 houses partially destroyed and 4,971 totally destroyed, worsening the previous toll.

The floods are causing destruction and affecting activities at various levels. One example is the suspension of school textbook distribution announced today by the provincial government of Inhambane, in the south of the country, in order to avoid losses during transport or storage in educational establishments.

Rescue actions and attempts involving hundreds of families who remain cut off by the floods continued today, particularly in Maputo and Gaza, in southern Mozambique, as a result of heavy rainfall that has been almost uninterrupted for several days and has forced dams, including those in neighbouring countries, to significantly increase discharges due to lack of capacity.

In recent days, around a dozen aircraft, including assets from South Africa, have been involved in these operations, which have been hampered by weather conditions.

In Maputo, National Road 1, heading north, and National Road 2, heading south, remain impassable due to rising water levels.

This action by HCB follows the appeal launched by the Government of Mozambique to the private sector to reinforce national response efforts to the floods affecting the country. The support now made available therefore represents an immediate response to that appeal, contributing to mitigating the impacts of the floods on the most vulnerable populations.

HCB’s gesture aims to strengthen the INGD’s intervention capacity in response to the floods resulting from the heavy rainfall recorded since 10 January, contributing to improvements in accommodation conditions, assistance and the mobility of response teams on the ground.

“We want to convey a message of comfort and solidarity to the victims of the floods caused by the intense rains being felt across the country and, at the same time, encourage public and private entities, as well as the general public, to join the INGD in its efforts to provide assistance to the populations affected by this emergency,” said Tomás Matola, Chairman of the Board of Directors of HCB, after handing over the donation to the President of the INGD, Luísa Meque, at a ceremony attended by the Minister of Planning and Development, Salim Valá, and the Minister of State Administration and Public Service, Inocêncio Impissa, representing the Government of Mozambique.

With this initiative, Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa reaffirms its commitment to national solidarity and to supporting communities in emergency situations, contributing to reducing the social impact of extreme weather conditions and to the gradual restoration of normality in the affected areas.

Source: Lusa / Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa – Press Release