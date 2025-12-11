Mozambique: Cabo Delgado districts affected by terrorism remain deprived of justice – AIM report

Districts affected by Islamist terrorism in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado remain deprived of justice as a result of insecurity and lack of infrastructures as they were destroyed by terrorists.

According to João Nhone, Cabo Delgado chief prosecutor, who was speaking to reporters at the ceremony marking the International Anti-Corruption Day, explained that prosecutors of those districts attacked by terrorists continue to operate from Pemba city, capital of Cabo Delgado.

“These are critical districts. We face destruction of our infrastructure, but at this precise moment there is a sign of tranquility. However, the buildings were destroyed”, he said.

According to Nhone, the legal cases are being managed from Pemba city because there is no way for the prosecutors to return to their working districts.

“Prosecutors from those areas are based here in the city of Pemba and have been processing the cases here. Then we find ways to return them to the places where they should be managed”, he said.

The chief prosecutor encouraged the population of Cabo Delgado to report those who have been stealing donations intended for victims of terrorism in resettlement centers, saying that “anyone who has information about the theft of donations should inform the authorities.”

“We all must file complaints against those who steal the victims’ supplies. We must inform the closest authorities. Otherwise go to the Provincial Attorney’s Office if you think that the local bodies cannot resolve the problem”, he said.

Source: AIM