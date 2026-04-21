Mozambique: Cabo Delgado aims to attract investment with focus on economic transformation

The northern province of Cabo Delgado will hold, next June, the “International Conference on Industrialisation, Agribusiness and Tourism”, with the aim of attracting investment as part of its economic transformation strategy.

The announcement was made in the city of Pemba by the provincial governor, Valige Tauabo, who explained that the event is part of the implementation of the Territorial Strategy 2025–2034.

According to Tauabo, unlike previous approaches, this year’s conference focuses on diversifying the province’s economic base.

The event aims to capitalise on local potential beyond extractive resources, prioritising industrialisation to add value to raw materials, agribusiness to strengthen food security and exports, and tourism to promote biodiversity and the extensive coastline as a source of foreign exchange.

Despite the challenges posed by terrorism and climate change, which continue to affect some areas of the province, the governor said, in statements to Rádio Moçambique, that Cabo Delgado is entering a new phase based on multidimensional resilience.

“We are saying that we must not lose sight of development, where we provide lasting hope to our population that better days are still to come, and for those better days to arrive, we must position ourselves, a forward-looking position,” he said.

He added that “this is where we address the issue of resilience. The resilience of the people of Cabo Delgado is not only felt during times of climate change; resilience is present on all fronts”.

The International Conference on Industrialisation, Agribusiness and Tourism, to be held in the city of Pemba, is expected to bring together national and international investors and partners to promote interaction and the sharing of business and investment opportunities in the province.

Source: AIM Moçambique