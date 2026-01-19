Mozambique: Businessman Pedro Boene dies as his boat capsizes during flood rescue operation

Fernando Pedro Boene, a businessman and member of the Municipal Assembly of Praia do Bilene representing Frelimo, died on Sunday (18) during a rescue mission to assist flood victims.

In a phone interview with Limpopo TV, a family source told Limpopo Channel Moz that Fernando Pedro Boene, a businessman with prominent ventures in the Municipality of Praia do Bilene, died on Sunday (18) during a rescue mission to assist flood victims when his boat capsized near the 3 de Fevereiro area in Maputo Province.

O Domingo Online reports that between Saturday and Sunday, Pedro Boene managed to rescue in his boat a total of 40 people who were trapped and caught by floodwaters while attempting to cross a zone restricted by the authorities due to the floods.”





Source: Limpopo Channel Moz / Domingo