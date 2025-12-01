Mozambique: Businesses want trade relations with India at ‘new level’

Mozambican businesspeople want to take trade relations with India to a “new level” in the areas of agriculture, energy, industry, health and technology, recalling the history of exports to the Asian country over the last five years.

According to the Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA), the intention was expressed during the Mozambique-India Business Forum, held on Tuesday in Maputo, to “consolidate partnerships and bilateral trade” between the two countries.

“CTA President Álvaro Massingue described the forum as an ideal platform to take existing trade relations between Mozambique and India to a new level, with the diversification of investments,” reads a statement released on Wednesday by the Mozambican confederation.

This diversification, it explains, includes the areas of agriculture and agro-industry, with the availability of 36 million hectares of arable land and abundant water resources in Mozambique, while India has accessible agricultural technology, modern irrigation systems and consolidated experience in agro-processing.

In energy and natural resources, Álvaro Massingue highlighted Mozambique’s potential with one of the largest natural gas reserves in the world and India’s growing energy demand, also pointing out the Asian country’s global leadership in generic drugs and low-cost pharmaceutical production, while Mozambique “urgently” needs to expand access to medicines, equipment and health solutions.

Robert Shetkintong, India’s high commissioner to Mozambique, also quoted in the document, highlighted the historical relations between the two countries, mentioning the 30% stake held by three Indian public companies in the Area 1 LNG project in Cabo Delgado province, led by TotalEnergies.

“To date, the three companies have invested more than US$10.5 billion [€9 billion]. The three major coal mining operations in Tete belong to Indian investors, namely: Vulcan, with annual exports of around US$3.5 billion [€3 billion], ICVL and Jindal Steel, with annual exports of around US$500 million [€432.5 million] each,” it states.

António Grispos, secretary of state for Trade, also mentioned in the document, assured that the Mozambican Government will continue to carry out reforms to improve the business environment, a factor that could contribute to job creation and a profound transformation of the Mozambican economy.

Grispos also recalled the volume of Indian exports to the Mozambican market, with a total investment of US$423.5 million (€336.4 million) over the last 10 years, entering the list of the “top ten” largest investors in the Mozambican economy in 2024, occupying precisely the 10th position in terms of approved direct investment.

“In commercial terms, India has been the largest recipient of Mozambique’s exports over the last five years, with US$5.7 million [€4 million], from traditional products in the mining sector as well as agricultural products, with Mozambican black-eyed peas enjoying preferential access to the Indian market, driven by the renewal and inclusion of the Bean Quota Agreement until the present year of 2025,” it concluded.

Source: AIM