Mozambique: Business Recovery Fund boosts private sector revival in Cabo Delgado – ADIN

Following the impacts caused by Cyclones Chido and Jude, as well as the post-election protests recorded at the end of last year and the beginning of this year, the fifth edition of the Catalytic Fund for Innovation and Demonstration (FCID) was launched on 28 March 2025. The initiative is operationalised as a Business Recovery Fund, with the aim of supporting the recovery and resilience of the private sector in Cabo Delgado.

The public grant award ceremony took place this Monday (22/12) in the city of Pemba and was led by the Governor of Cabo Delgado Province, Valige Tauabo. The event was attended by representatives of the Government and the private sector.

The initiative is co-implemented by the Northern Integrated Development Agency (ADIN) under the Economic Linkages for Diversification Project (Conecta Negócios).

Following a technical evaluation process and review by the Investment Committee — an independent body largely composed of private sector representatives — 28 companies from Cabo Delgado Province were selected to benefit from the support mechanism.

The main selection criterion focused on the efficiency of the investment in safeguarding and creating jobs.

During the ceremony, Governor Valige Tauabo highlighted the Government’s role in identifying sustainable solutions to strengthen the business fabric, noting that the current financing line represents a concrete response to the challenges faced by companies affected by climatic and economic changes.

Speaking on behalf of the President of ADIN’s Executive Committee, the Head of ADIN’s Cabo Delgado Office, Nocif Magaia, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to mobilising financial resources for various development sectors, with particular emphasis on the private sector.

Nocif Magaia also indicated that new funding windows may be announced by the beginning of next year, aimed at further strengthening economic recovery and job creation in the region.

Source: ADIN - Agência de Desenvolvimento Integrado do Norte /Press Release