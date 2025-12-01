Mozambique: Bureau de Conteúdo Local (Local Content Bureau) to host an online workshop on ‘Legislation and Concession Regimes’

The Bureau de Conteúdo Local (Local Content Bureau) is organizing a focused online workshop titled “Legislation and Concession Regimes”, scheduled for 3 December 2025 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. The session will be held online via Google Meet.

This workshop will provide an in-depth understanding of Mozambique’s legal framework and concession regimes related to local content. It will serve as a platform for knowledge sharing, directed to law professionals, businesses, academia and stakeholders committed to sustainable and inclusive development.

All interested parties are encouraged to participate in this session which helps better navigation of local content requirements, and explore emerging opportunities in Mozambique’s growing economy.

Participation is free of charge with limited spaces. To reserve your spot please register here.

Workshop details:

Date: 3rd of December 2025

3rd of December 2025 Time: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM Registration: : https://forms.gle/7JJg83fzi6hbdAxPA

About the Bureau de Conteúdo Local (Local Content Bureau)

The Bureau de Conteúdo Local is a specialized division of the Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA) dedicated to promoting Mozambican participation in the country’s economic growth. It serves as the operational office of CTA’s Local Content mandate, ensuring that national companies, workers, and communities directly benefit from industrial and natural resource development. Working across key sectors, such as energy, mining, manufacturing, and infrastructure, the Bureau supports job creation, business development, and supplier integration. Its initiatives link national enterprises with large-scale investments, promote access to finance, and strengthen collaboration between government, industry, and local communities.

For more information contact us at: conteudo.local@bcl.cta.org.mz

About the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA)

The CTA is a non-governmental, non-partisan economic organization whose mission is to contribute to the economic and social development of Mozambique, based on the growth of the private sector by promoting and protecting business opportunities, private initiatives, and a culture of entrepreneurship and business associations.

The Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA) is the official dialogue partner of the Government, representing the private sector and working towards a better business environment in Mozambique through the promotion of economic and regulatory reforms.

Source: Bureau de Conteúdo Local