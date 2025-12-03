Mozambique: Bureau de Conteúdo Local hosted key workshop on ‘Legislation and Concession Regimes’

As part of its efforts to expand capacity building, employment, and local sourcing opportunities across Mozambique, the Bureau de Conteúdo Local today delivered its first workshop, “Legislation and Concession Regimes.” The workshop took place 3 December and brought together legal professionals, businesses, academic institutions, and stakeholders committed to sustainable and inclusive development.

During the workshop, key aspects of Mozambique’s legal framework and concession regimes related to local content were thoroughly covered. As speakers, the jurists of Bureau de Conteúdo Local Liliana Salomão and Célio Cumbe shared insights, while the session was moderated by Katya Coelho, a researcher specializing in sustainability and local content. The workshop provided an engaging platform for knowledge allowing participants to deepen their understanding of local content requirements and explore emerging opportunities within Mozambique’s growing economy.

Additionally, the team selected and addressed key questions submitted by participants offering clarifications and promoting broader reflection across sectors. The workshop reinforced the importance of local content policies as a driver for economic diversification, job creation, and sustainable growth, highlighting the role of legislation in supporting Mozambique’s industrial and infrastructural development goals.

The Bureau de Conteúdo Local will continue to organize technical sessions and knowledge-sharing platforms aimed at strengthening the ecosystem for local sourcing, enterprise development, and skills growth.

Follow the link to view the presentation: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7401916488753885184

About the Bureau de Conteúdo Local (Local Content Bureau)

The Bureau de Conteúdo Local is a specialized division of the Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA) dedicated to promoting Mozambican participation in the country’s economic growth. It serves as the operational office of CTA’s Local Content mandate, ensuring that national companies, workers, and communities directly benefit from industrial and natural resource development. Working across key sectors, such as energy, mining, manufacturing, and infrastructure, the Bureau supports job creation, business development, and supplier integration. Its initiatives link national enterprises with large-scale investments, promote access to finance, and strengthen collaboration between government, industry, and local communities.

For more information, contact us at: conteudo.local@bcl.cta.org.mz

About the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA)

The CTA is a non-governmental, non-partisan economic organization whose mission is to contribute to the economic and social development of Mozambique, based on the growth of the private sector by promoting and protecting business opportunities, private initiatives, and a culture of entrepreneurship and business associations. The Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA) is the official dialogue partner of the Government, representing the private sector and working towards a better business environment in Mozambique through the promotion of economic and regulatory reforms.

Source: Bureau de Conteúdo Local / Press Release