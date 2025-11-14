Mozambique: Brazil’s President Lula to visit after G20 summit in South Africa

The President of Brazil, Lula da Silva, will visit Mozambique on 24 November, according to a note sent to newsrooms by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, information confirmed this Friday to Lusa by a source from the Mozambican executive.

In the note, for the accreditation of media professionals, it is stated that Lula da Silva’s visit will be to Maputo, the Mozambican capital.

The visit will take place immediately after the G20 summit, which will be held in Johannesburg, neighbouring South Africa, on 22 and 23 November.

The Mozambican President, Daniel Chapo, invited his Brazilian counterpart to visit Mozambique during their bilateral meeting on 7 November, held on the sidelines of COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

“The Presidents committed to deepening cooperation in areas such as agriculture, entrepreneurship, health, education, and the fight against organised crime. They should also intensify efforts to expand trade and investment between the two countries,” stated a note from the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the time, already anticipating Lula da Silva’s visit to Maputo “following his participation in the G20 Summit in South Africa.”

The Group of 20 (G20) comprises the 19 leading advanced and emerging economies plus the European Union and the African Union. The 19 member countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States.