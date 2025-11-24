Mozambique: Brazil’s Lula lands in Maputo for visit aimed at boosting bilateral ties

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, arrived in Maputo early this Sunday evening for a two-day official visit, during which relations with Mozambique are expected to gain fresh momentum.

Coming from South Africa, where he took part in the G20 meeting, Lula is in Mozambique at the invitation of President Daniel Chapo, extended during the recent COP30 Climate Summit held in Brazil.

The Brazilian president’s schedule includes high-level meetings, the signing of cooperation agreements, visits to several major economic projects, and the receiving of an Honorary Doctorate (Doutor Honoris Causa), which will be awarded by the Pedagogical University.