Mozambique: Brazil to produce pharma, medicines in country – Lula da Silva

The Brazilian President on Monday expressed in Maputo his desire to see Brazil resume the production of pharmaceuticals and medicines in Mozambique, and to advance cooperation in the production of biofuels and environmental protection.

“We are investing in Brazil to strengthen our industrial health complex. This will allow us to participate once again in the production of pharmaceuticals and medicines in Mozambique,” said Lula da Silva.

The Brazilian President was speaking in Maputo after the signing of nine legal instruments between the governments of the two countries aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation with Mozambique, promising to strengthen relations with this Portuguese-speaking country and with the entire African continent.

In his statements, the Brazilian President expressed his willingness to move forward with concrete actions to collaborate with Mozambique in the area of food, noting that his South American country can contribute to Mozambique’s food security by advocating the use of appropriate technology to increase “the productivity of the African savannah without compromising the environment.”

“Brazil is ready to collaborate with Mozambique in the production of biofuels, combining job creation and reducing dependence on fossil fuels,” he promised.

Brazil, the President added, will offer, through the ministry of education and the Brazilian Cooperation Agency, 80 places in 2026 for training courses for trainers in agricultural sciences and up to 400 places for technical courses in agriculture and livestock farming for Mozambican personnel.

“Mozambique is one of the 20 countries in the world most vulnerable to the impact of climate change. Our countries can work together (…). We can exchange experiences in fire management and the sustainable use of natural resources to preserve ecosystems for miombo forests,” said the Brazilian President.

“Education and culture are the best tools for cultivating our ties. In addition to expanding student mobility, we need to promote direct partnerships between higher education and research institutions in both countries,” including the promotion of the Portuguese language through audiovisual and literary production, as added by Lula da Silva.

Brazil is also willing to share its experience with Mozambique in combating organised crime, said Lula, noting that cooperation between the two countries “can no longer oscillate between moments of rapprochement and distancing”.

Lula da Silva arrived in Maputo late on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilian President will close the Brazil-Mozambique business forum this afternoon and, before leaving Maputo, will receive an honorary doctorate in Political Science and International Cooperation from the Pedagogical University of Maputo.

This is Lula da Silva’s fourth visit to Mozambique in three terms of office, the last of which was exactly 15 years ago.