Mozambique: Brazil a central partner in energy transition cooperation – minister

Mozambique’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation said on Thursday that Brazil “can be a central partner” in technological and industrial innovation and the energy transition, with a meeting scheduled between the two heads of state.

“We believe that Brazil can be a central partner in technological innovation, industry and the energy transition,” said Maria Lucas, quoted today in a note from the Presidency of the Republic regarding the visit of the head of state, Daniel Chapo, to the South American country since Wednesday.

The Mozambican president will take part in the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) of the United Nations on Climate Change, which will take place from 10 to 21 November. According to the president, he will be received by his Brazilian counterpart, Lula da Silva, with “structural cooperation projects, renewable energies, resilient agriculture and opportunities for economic diversification between Mozambique and Brazil” on the agenda.

The President will hold meetings with leaders of strategic Brazilian companies and institutions, especially Petrobras, Embraer and Odebrecht,” she said, adding that several countries have requested audiences with the head of state, demonstrating the “growing interest” in strengthening political dialogue and cooperation with Mozambique, especially in the areas of climate adaptation and natural resource management, with meetings already scheduled with the leaders of the Netherlands and Norway.

Mentioning the country’s participation in COP30, Maria Lucas said that Daniel Chapo is in the Brazilian city of Belém, where the conference will take place, to actively cooperate in the high-level sessions and fulfil a diplomatic agenda to put Mozambique at the centre of global discussions on climate, sustainable development and international cooperation.

Created in 1995, this COP is being held for the first time in a Portuguese-speaking country, annually bringing together world leaders to discuss global commitments on climate change.

“When addressing Mozambique’s participation in the global forum, the minister recalled that the country has concrete experience in facing severe climate events and will defend proposals for resilience and financing,” the document said.

On 31 October, Rosália Pedro, a technician from the National Directorate for Climate Change, said that Mozambique was prioritising climate finance, the urgent need to operationalise the early warning system, and the transfer of technologies to deal with extreme phenomena on the agenda for COP30.

According to the document she presented at the time, the country’s priority for this climate event is operationalising the early warning system, an initiative estimated at $67 million (€58 million).

“It stresses the need to speed up the operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund, scaled at $1.3 trillion a year by 2035, with direct access for countries with a high vulnerability index. It emphasises the need to simplify the criteria and requirements for access to climate finance,” she explained.

At the time, the national director for the environment and climate change, Francisco Sambo, said that “COP30 is not a space to go and get money, but rather to show what is already underway and identify real funding opportunities.”

Sambo explained that although climate funding is announced during the conferences, “the amounts are often agreed before the event,” with the COP serving “as a showcase to reaffirm commitments and strengthen partnerships.”

In April, the Lusophone Renewable Energy Association (ALER) considered that Mozambique, along with Brazil, could lead the energy transition strategy among Portuguese-speaking countries.