Mozambique: Bongece warns of flood-driven crocodiles in Maputo province after young man killed in Moamba

A person has died following a crocodile attack in the Moamba district of Maputo province, Mozambican authorities reported today, warning of crocodile sightings and suspecting that the animals were swept in from a South African park due to flooding.

According to Henriques Bongece, Secretary of State for Maputo province, the crocodiles detected in Moamba originate from a park in neighbouring South Africa affected by floods impacting both countries. The floods have also led to the presence of elephants and other wild animals escaping from the same protected area.

“Yesterday [Tuesday], we lost a young man here in Moamba; he was swallowed by a crocodile,” Henriques Bongece said during a meeting with the private sector in Maputo, where he also thanked businesspeople for their support amid the flooding situation in the country.

The official added that the victim had approached a stream to bathe and urged the population to take precautions.

“We want to urge everyone not to approach still waters because crocodiles are drifting in these waters. The rivers have connected with all areas where there is water. We need to be very careful, especially our children when they go to the river — any river is dangerous, any part is dangerous,” he said.

Secretary of State Bongece urged the business community in Maputo Province to help spread prevention messages about the rainy season to their workers and the general population. This is especially important due to the movement of crocodiles invading river waters, with Moamba already reporting deaths from crocodile attacks and drownings.

Heavy rains and storms have hit Mozambique and neighbouring South Africa, causing at least 150 deaths since last October, according to authorities.

Mozambican authorities today also issued a warning about the risk of the collapse of a South African dam, which could lead to floods of “high magnitude” in Mozambique, already affected by widespread flooding.

The issue, explained Agostinho Vilanculos, Director of the National Directorate for Water Resources Management (DNGRH), in a press conference in Maputo today, concerns the Senteeko dam in the Mbombela district of neighbouring South Africa. The dam, with a capacity of up to 1.8 million cubic metres, is located on the Crocodile River, a tributary of the Incomati River that flows into Maputo.

Vilanculos assured that a joint technical team has been deployed to the site, adding that if the dam breaks, the discharge could reach about 2,500 cubic metres of water per second, affecting the locality of Ressano Garcia, the district of Magude, the administrative post of Xinavane, as well as increasing the flow that has flooded National Road N1 in Maputo province.

The total death toll during the current rainy season in Mozambique has risen to 114, with six people missing, 99 injured, and nearly 680,000 affected, according to data released today by the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

Source: Lusa