Mozambique: Bodies temporarily moved as Maputo Central Hospital morgue undergoes urgent repairs

A technical fault is affecting the operation of the morgue at Maputo Central Hospital, Mozambique’s largest hospital, forcing the transfer of bodies stored there, local authorities have reported.

In a statement, the Maputo Municipal Council said a technical failure occurred during the early hours in the chambers of the morgue attached to Maputo Central Hospital, disrupting its functioning from the start of the day.

“An expert technical team was immediately mobilised and is already on site working to diagnose and quickly resolve the issue, aiming to fully restore the facility’s operation,” the statement said.

While repairs are underway, and to ensure continuity of service with “dignity, security and respect for grieving families,” bodies will be temporarily transferred to the morgues attached to Michafutene Municipal Cemetery and José Macamo General Hospital, on the outskirts of the capital.

According to the Maputo Municipal Council, “all technical and operational efforts are being made to normalise the situation as soon as possible.”

ALSO READ: Mozambique: Families demand release of bodies held at Maputo Central Hospital morgue – Notícias | Watch





Source: Lusa