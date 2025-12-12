Mozambique: Bodies of five alleged terrorists found in Muidumbe

A group of paramilitaries found the remains of five alleged terrorists in Mapate, about 60 kilometres from the district headquarters of Muidumbe, in the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, a member of the local force said on Friday.

The remains were found on Wednesday during patrol operations under a large tree near Lake Nhanje, about 12 kilometres from the village, according to a member of the local force.

“On Wednesday, my colleagues found five bodies, but they were unrecognisable, in Nhanje,” a member of the local force, a paramilitary group that supports the fight against terrorism, told the Lusa news agency from Muidumbe.

According to the same source, the remains are allegedly those of terrorists who were involved in clashes with the local force after another attempt to attack the headquarters of the town of Mapate, in the lower part of Muidumbe.

“Two weeks ago, there was an attempt to invade Mapate,” the source said.

The town of Mapate remains uninhabited after an attack by rebel groups about four months ago.

“No one is in Mapate, people are still afraid, but rightly so, the situation is still not the best,” said another member of the local force, also from Muidumbe.

The gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado in northern Mozambique has been the target of extremist attacks for eight years, with the first attack recorded on 5 October 2017 in the district of Mocímboa da Praia.

According to the latest report by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, of the 2,270 violent events recorded since October 2017, a total of 2,107 involved fighters associated with Islamic State Mozambique (EIM).

These attacks have caused 6,341 deaths in just over eight years, according to the new report, reported by Lusa on 28 November.

The report also addresses the movement of ISM fighters through the districts of Eráti and Memba, in the neighbouring province of Nampula, reporting that “by 21 November, they had carried out 13 attacks against civilian communities in the two districts and killed at least 21 civilians”, moving in “at least three groups”.

“EIM activity in Nampula province peaked in November, with 16 events in the first three weeks of the month and the highest monthly death toll since the insurgency began.

November is the third consecutive month in which the IMU has been active in northern Nampula, marking the most sustained activity in the province since the beginning of the insurgency,” ACLED adds.

The organisation has acknowledged that these “repeated incursions” suggest that the group “may be seeking to strengthen existing links in the area, possibly with a view to reinforcing supply routes for recruits and goods”.

Source: Lusa