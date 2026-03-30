Mozambique: Boane Administrator attends collective wedding – Photos

Lázaro Manuel Bambamba, Administrator of Boane District, took part on Saturday (28) in Mulotana–Bili in a collective wedding ceremony where ten couples were married, organised by the Heavenly Ministry Church of New Jerusalem and led by Apostle Izrra.

In his speech, the Administrator thanked the church for the invitation and emphasised that marriage is a fundamental pillar for building stable and harmonious families, representing love, unity, mutual respect, and commitment between spouses.

He added that structured families contribute directly to social peace, the education of children, and the sustainable development of communities.

The ceremony was also attended by José Sendela, District Commander of the PRM; Etelvina Muhambe, Director of the District Health, Women and Social Action Service; Lilita Moyane, Head of the Matola Rio Administrative Post; and representatives of the community leadership.







Source: Governo do Distrito de Boane / Press Release