Mozambique: BIOFUND participates in the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi

From October 9th to 15th, the Foundation for the Conservation of Biodiversity (BIOFUND) is participating in Abu Dhabi in the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, one of the largest global gatherings dedicated to the protection of nature. The event brings together decision-makers, scientists, civil society organizations, and representatives of indigenous peoples from more than 140 countries to define priorities and drive conservation actions on a global scale.

Held every four years, the IUCN Congress takes place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and aims to guide international policies and programmes in response to environmental and climate challenges. The 2025 edition foresees more than 500 sessions and over 70 interactive exhibitions/pavilions, involving more than 1,400 IUCN members.

Under the theme “Powering Transformative Conservation,” the programme is organized around five pillars: 1) resilient conservation actions; 2) reduction of climate overheating risks; 3) promotion of equity; 4) transition to nature-positive economies and societies; and 5) disruptive innovation and leadership for conservation.

Admitted as an IUCN member in August 2024, BIOFUND thus marks its first presence at the Congress as a member organization, strengthening Mozambique’s representation on the global conservation stage. The Foundation is at Stand 325 (Mozambique), an exhibition in collaboration with the National Administration for Conservation Areas (ANAC), presenting terrestrial, aquatic, and marine conservation initiatives and results.

In addition to the exhibition, BIOFUND will participate in panels and technical forums on sustainable financing, innovative conservation mechanisms, the role of youth and nature-based solutions. The delegation will also follow the work of the IUCN Members’ Assembly, a space where eligible members exercise statutory rights and define directions for the Union.

The participation of BIOFUND in the Congress is supported by the Northern Mozambique Rural Resilience Project (MozNorte), funded by the World Bank, the Biodiversity Conservation Programme through the Government of Sweden, PROMOVE Biodiversity funded by the European Union, and BIOFUND through the Bio Card.

Throughout the Congress, BIOFUND will share updates on meetings, collaborations, and highlights of its participation.