Mozambique: Bengali citizen kidnapped – AIM report

A criminal gang kidnapped a Bengali citizen on Thursday in Muecate district, in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, but an angry crowd then attacked the kidnappers and killed one of the gang.

According to a report in the independent daily “O Pais”, the kidnapping occurred at about 18.00 on Thursday when a group of seven men invaded the shop belonging to the Bengali.

The crowd reacted by grabbing one of the kidnappers and lynching him. But by that time, the other kidnappers had dragged the shopkeeper away.

However, the police say they have rescued the Bengali and returned him to his family.

The police also arrested one of the suspected kidnappers, who turned out to be a taxi driver. He told reporters that he had joined the kidnap gang at the invitation of his fare collector, who is now on the run.

Source: AIM