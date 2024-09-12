Mozambique: Beluluane Industrial Park celebrates 24 years of industrial growth and investment

Beluluane Industrial Park, one of Mozambique’s flagship industrial zones, marks its 24th anniversary today. Established in 2000 alongside Mozal Aluminium, the park has grown into a vital engine for Mozambique’s industrial sector. Today, as part of MozParks and the ASEZA network, Beluluane is home to over 60 companies from 18 countries and has attracted more than $3 billion in investment.

The MozParks business model: Anchor companies driving growth

MozParks operates with a strategic business model that centers around attracting large anchor companies, which serve as magnets for their supply chains and service providers. This model has been the backbone of the success at Beluluane Industrial Park, where Mozal Aluminium’s presence has drawn in a vast network of suppliers, logistics companies, and SMEs. By clustering businesses around these anchors, MozParks creates dynamic ecosystems that drive job creation, support local industries, and foster sustainable economic growth.

This focus on ecosystem-building extends beyond Beluluane. MozParks is committed to replicating this successful model across the country, creating industrial parks where large corporations and their suppliers can thrive together, bringing mutual benefits to businesses and the local economy.

Topuito Industrial Park: A growing hub in the north

MozParks’ expansion into northern Mozambique is exemplified by the development of Topuito Industrial Park (TIP), located in the northern province of Nampula. Anchored by Kenmare, one of the largest mineral sands producers in the world, TIP is designed to accommodate a wide range of industries, including suppliers to Kenmare and businesses in agro-processing and other sectors.

With 215 hectares under development and future expansion plans, TIP provides an ideal environment for companies looking to establish a foothold in the region. Topuito Industrial Park is an integral part of MozParks’ vision to drive economic development and enhance local economic impact in northern Mozambique.

Cabo Delgado Parks: A joint initiative for regional development

Through its expansion plans in Cabo Delgado, MozParks is set to develop Cabo Delgado Parks, a network of six industrial parks and a logistics base in Pemba. While the province of Cabo Delgado owns the parks, MozParks is responsible for overseeing their future development and management. This initiative aims to establish an interconnected industrial hub that will drive economic growth and create youth employment opportunities in one of Mozambique’s most dynamic and rapidly developing regions.

The parks will host businesses across multiple sectors, including energy, construction, and services, promoting economic diversification and long-term regional stability. The logistics base in Pemba will further enhance connectivity and infrastructure, providing critical support for businesses operating in the northern region. Cabo Delgado Parks represents a strategic effort to unlock the economic potential of the region while creating opportunities for local communities and businesses.

Benefits and business opportunities of the parks

Businesses that join MozParks gain access to industrial zones with significant strategic benefits. Positioned near essential infrastructure such as ports and highways, the parks offer companies logistical efficiency and reduced operational costs. The close proximity to anchor companies like Mozal Aluminium in Beluluane or Kenmare in Topuito fosters a collaborative ecosystem, enabling businesses to integrate into established supply chains and explore valuable partnerships.

MozParks also provides extensive business support to its tenants, from administrative to operational services, making it easier for companies to establish and expand their operations. The parks are designed to accommodate a diverse range of sectors, including manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics, and energy, creating numerous business opportunities.

About MozParks

MozParks is a developer and operator of Sustainable Economic Zones, established as a public-private partnership between the Mozambican Government Agency for Investment and Export Promotion (APIEX) and ASEZA.

For more information about MozParks and its initiatives, please visit MozParks’ Website or contact us at info@mozparks.co.mz.

Source: MozParks /Press Release