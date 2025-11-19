Mozambique: Beira Port access road concessioned to Revimo

The Government has approved the decree integrating the future access road to Beira Port into the network of roads concessioned to Rede Viária de Moçambique (Revimo).

The concession to Revimo comprises the design, construction, operation, maintenance, and eventual handover to the Mozambican State of the access road to Beira Port.

It aims to expand the range of infrastructure to ensure greater efficiency in port operations within the logistics corridor, relieve traffic demand along National Highway Number 6 (N6), and increase competitiveness, making the Beira Corridor more attractive.

