Mozambique begins new chapter in industrialisation with opening of graphite processing plant – Photos

Mozambique opened a new phase in its industrialisation process on Friday with the inauguration, by the President of the Republic, Daniel Francisco Chapo, of the DH Graphite Processing Plant ,in Nipepe district, Niassa province. This investment, valued at around US$200 million, positions the country as a producer and processor of graphite with added value on a global scale.

The unit is the first graphite processing plant n Mozambique and, according to the Head of State, “one of the best and largest graphite plants in the world.” He emphasised that the enterprise results from a vision focused on transforming natural resources into economic, social, environmental, and human development.

The President of the Republic praised DH Graphite and the Chinese business community for their confidence in Mozambique and their commitment to the local production and processing of mineral resources.

The inauguration takes place in a national context marked by floods in the south of the country, a situation that, according to the Mozambican statesman, does not compromise the development agenda.

“But there is a message we need to affirm and reaffirm with total clarity: even in difficult times, Mozambique does not give up on its future, and its people do not stop working,” he declared, also announcing the restoration of traffic on National Road Number 1, on the stretch between 3 de Fevereiro and Incoluane in Maputo province, which had been cut off due to flooding.

President Chapo considered that the start of operations at the factory constitutes “a true act of national affirmation and economic sovereignty for Mozambique,” allowing the country to cease being merely an exporter of raw materials and instead produce, process, and export products with higher added value.

Located in the village of Muichi, the industrial unit covers the stages of prospecting, extraction, processing, and marketing of graphite. It benefits from proximity to the mineral occurrence areas, which reduces logistical costs and ensures greater competitiveness of the final product in national and international markets.

The investment includes key regional infrastructure, namely the bridge over the Lúrio River, a road of about 110 kilometres linking Nipepe to Nampula province, and an approximately 100-kilometre power line, strengthening mobility, energy supply, and economic integration.

On the social front, the project currently employs about one thousand permanent workers and more than 200 temporary workers. It was accompanied by a resettlement process that included 125 houses, a school, a hospital, a police station, and a new modern residential area, ensuring that industrial development translates into collective progress.

Closing the ceremony, the President of the Republic reiterated that Mozambique is committed to responsible, sustainable investment that prioritises community welfare, calling on more national and foreign investors to invest in the country’s industrialisation before officially declaring the Nipepe Graphite Processing Plant inaugurated.

Source: Presidency of the Republic of Mozambique / Press Release