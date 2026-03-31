Mozambique: BCI supports families affected by floods on Ilha Josina Machel

The Banco Comercial e de Investimentos (BCI), on Thursday, 27 March, delivered donations to families affected by the floods in the Administrative Post of Ilha Josina Machel, in the district of Manhiça, Maputo province, as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable communities.

The initiative forms part of the collective humanitarian response triggered by the recent floods and inundations that struck several regions of the country, involving public institutions, private entities, and humanitarian organisations, under the framework of the Presidential initiative to assist affected populations.

On the occasion, BCI’s Director of Social Responsibility, Virgínia Albasini, emphasised that the donation “reflects the Bank’s unwavering commitment to community support and demonstrates our solidarity with the families who currently need assistance the most.”

Meanwhile, the Administrator of the Administrative Post of Ilha Josina Machel, Alberto Alexandre Mucauque, thanked BCI and its partners for their prompt response, underlining that the support provided represents “an act of humanism that will bring significant relief to the affected families.”

BCI’s support is expressed through the provision of essential goods, including food products such as rice, maize flour, cooking oil, and salt, aimed at meeting the most urgent needs of the affected populations.

This assistance is part of a response mechanism initiated during the early phase of the emergency, through which donations were channelled via existing structures, allowing for more coordinated and effective distribution as contributions were mobilised.

The delivery carried out on Ilha Josina Machel constitutes a concrete expression of the social impact potential of well-coordinated public-private partnerships, demonstrating how the collaboration of different actors can ensure that solidarity mobilised in urban centres translates into effective support for the most affected rural communities.

In this collective effort, BCI stands out as one of the private sector actors contributing to the strengthening of response capacity in critical moments, taking an active role in mobilising and channelling humanitarian assistance.

The recent heavy rains, particularly affecting the provinces of Inhambane, Gaza, and Maputo, caused the destruction of infrastructure, loss of crops, and displacement of hundreds of families, who are currently in a highly vulnerable situation.

Through this action, the Bank reinforces its role as an active partner in the national solidarity effort, mobilising resources and commitment in pursuit of a more resilient future for Mozambique.

Source: BCI / Press Release