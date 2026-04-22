Mozambique: BCI promotes women’s digital empowerment with ‘Chá de Conexões’

The BCI held the 2026 edition of the “Chá de Conexões” [‘Networking Tea’] event on Thursday, 16 April, at its Auditorium in Maputo. Promoted in partnership with New Faces New Voices, the initiative, under the theme “Entrepreneurship, Connection and Growth: The Strength of Women in the Digital Space”, forms part of Women’s Month celebrations and the 30th anniversary commemorations of BCI.

The initiative has established itself as a platform for sharing, inspiration and capacity-building, focused on the economic empowerment of Mozambican women within the context of the digital economy, fostering reflection on their role in an increasingly technological and dynamic ecosystem.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Executive Committee (PCE) of BCI, Francisco Costa, highlighted the decisive role of digital technology in the transformation of contemporary societies, stressing that “it is not possible to speak about women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship in the 21st century without integrating the digital dimension”. He also noted that the digital sphere is profoundly transforming people’s lives and will, in a short time, become decisive across all dimensions of economic and social activity.

In a discussion panel bringing together women leaders and influential figures, namely Esselina Macome, Tatiana Catoja, Tânia Oliveira and Tânia Saranga, and moderated by Denise Keyser, Francisco Costa emphasised that digital technology represents a concrete opportunity for women entrepreneurs, enabling greater reach, speed, cost reduction and the personalisation of customer interactions. He further underlined that “entrepreneurship requires knowledge and training, and digital entrepreneurship requires specific skills”, defending the role of the banking sector in creating financing conditions and supporting digital capacity-building.

The event was also marked by the presentation of the Electric Vehicle Campaign for Women, an initiative aimed at promoting sustainable mobility in Mozambique. The campaign includes the provision of electric transport means such as tuk-tuks, motorbikes and scooters, designed to facilitate individual mobility and support income-generating activities, thereby promoting sustainable economic opportunities for women.

As part of the event, a fundraising auction was also held in support of the Renascer Association, during which a BCI client purchased a txopela to be donated to a women-led institution, reinforcing the social impact of the initiative.

The programme also included cultural moments, notably poetry recitals, musical performances and dance, creating an atmosphere of celebration, sharing and appreciation of female artistic expression.

Through this initiative, BCI reaffirms its commitment to promoting financial inclusion, equal opportunities and sustainable development, recognising women as a central driver of economic and social progress in Mozambique.

Source: BCI / Press Release