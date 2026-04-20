Mozambique: BCI opens second “Mulher é Arte” art exhibition in Maputo

The BCI Auditorium in Maputo has, since Thursday (16), hosted the second edition of the collective exhibition “Mulher é Arte (‘Woman is Art’)”, an initiative that celebrates the talent, creativity, and artistic expression of eight Mozambican women artists: Ilda Semmedo, Lizzie Ana, Dora Chipande, Manu (Manuela Madeira), Nafeesah Allen, Jesse Jane (Jéssica Jane), Sandra Pizura, and Bena Filipe (Benedita Filipe).

Integrated into the celebrations of BCI’s 30th anniversary and the commemorations of Mozambican Women’s Day, marked on 7 April, this edition reinforces the institutional dimension and strategic positioning of the initiative as a platform for the appreciation of women and national culture.

Launched within the framework of the event “Chá de Conexões – The Strength of Women in the Digital World”, the exhibition presents a remarkable diversity of themes and artistic languages. The public can appreciate works that combine identity, tradition, and modernity through expressions such as contemporary figurative art, abstraction, ceramics, conceptual art, metal sculpture, and modern urban expressions, among other forms of creation and social reflection.

More than an art exhibition, “Mulher é Arte” establishes itself as a space for encounter and reflection on the journeys, challenges, and achievements that shape female identity in Mozambique. The initiative highlights the role of women as agents of transformation, creators of value, and an active force in the development of society, while simultaneously promoting the appreciation of national talent and reflection on its role in the social and cultural context.

With this initiative, BCI reinforces its commitment to promoting inclusion, culture, and sustainable development, consolidating its position as an institution close to the community and attentive to social dynamics that drive the future.

The exhibition is open to the public, with free entry, until 4 May, at the BCI Auditorium in Maputo.

Source: BCI / Press Release