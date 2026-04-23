Mozambique basketball legend Clarisse Machanguana inducted into FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2026 — Watch

Mozambique legend Clarisse Machanguana was officially inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2026 in appreciation of her accomplishments in the sport – including as one of the most outstanding flag-bearers for African basketball.

She is the first Mozambican player to be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame.

The revered African star and trailblazer was recognised for her impressive achievements, FIBA wrote.

Machanguana was inducted at a ceremony on April 21 in Berlin and was joined by Sue Bird (USA), Céline Dumerc (France), Dirk Nowitzki (Germany), Ismenia Pauchard (Chile), Hedo Türkoğlu (Türkiye) and Wang Zhizhi (China), with Ludwik Miętta-Mikołajewicz (Poland) inducted as a coach.

To find out more about the FIBA Hall of Fame, click here , and to view the full ceremony, click here.

To learn more about each inductee, click on the links below:

2026 FIBA Hall of Fame: Clarisse Machanguana

The towering center was a trailblazer for women’s basketball on her continent and not least for her inspiring performances on the international stage and as one of the first to step out and showcase her talent in the WNBA.

A supreme leader with the charisma and relentless drive that matched her skills and strength on the floor, Machanguana carried Mozambique to the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Final in 2013, taking the silver.[JT1]

Her longevity at the top level for her country was epic and epitomized by that medal in 2013, coming 22 years after she helped her nation take a glorious and memorable gold medal at the 1991 African Games when just 15 years old.

It was in the USA that she put herself firmly on the global basketball radar, making the NCAA Final in 1997 with Old Dominion as the Lady Monarchs posted a stunning 34-2 campaign.

Machanguana completed her college career with 1,813 points and every year she led her teams in scoring and field-goal percentage – sinking an average 62 percent from the floor and averaging 18.3 points per game.

It is no surprise that the Maputo-born star proudly occupies a spot in the Old Dominion University Hall of Fame having shone so brightly, including collecting an assortment of individual awards.

Machanguana was on the prestigious NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team in 1997 and named a Kodak All-American the same year – having previously built her reputation on being the CAA Player of the Year and on the CAA All-Freshman Team.

Drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks, she played in the WNBA for the Californian franchise and also the Charlotte Sting. Machanguana also made positive waves during an extensive career in Europe, playing in leading leagues such as Spain, Italy, and France – also participating in the EuroLeague Women.

As well as her success on the basketball floor, her impact has been felt away from the court. In 2014, she founded the Clarisse Machanguana Foundation empowering young people in Mozambique through sport, education and health initiatives.

A UNICEF Ambassador between 2016-2018, in 2025, she went on to co-found ‘Champs for Change (C4C)’, a transformative social enterprise dedicated to empowering youth leaders across Africa to pursue careers in the sports industry.

An inspiration to new generations, an inspiration to all of us. 🥹 Thank you, Clarisse Machanguana. 🇲🇿 pic.twitter.com/JwvWdKXQrq — FIBA Basketball (@FIBA) April 21, 2026

About FIBA

FIBA (fiba.basketball) – the world governing body for basketball, is an independent association formed by 212 National Basketball Federations throughout the world. It is recognized as the sole competent authority in basketball by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

About the FIBA Hall of Fame

The FIBA Hall of Fame is a shrine dedicated to the amazing people who have built the foundations of the global sport of basketball since its birth, right up until its accomplished glory of the modern day.

It strives to be a genuinely international institution, active in the promotion and remembrance of basketball all over the world, housing the great men and women who were proactive and outstanding in the improvement and development of our sport.

Created in 2007, it has already seen the induction of 208 outstanding Hall of Famers from 46 countries and all five continents to date. Its home is the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball in Mies, Switzerland.

Source: FIBA Basketball