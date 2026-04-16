Mozambique: Bar Association wants 19 October as ‘Day Against Violence Towards Mozambican Lawyers’

Mozambican lawyers intend to designate 19 October as the “Day Against Violence Towards the Mozambican Lawyer”, marking the date of the 2024 killing in Maputo of Elvino Dias, known as the “people’s lawyer”, in a crime that remains without suspects or explanation.

The proposal comes from the Mozambican Bar Association (OAM) and will be presented, discussed and voted on at the institution’s general assembly on 30 April, according to the agenda of the meeting accessed today by Lusa.

“Proposal for the designation of 19 October, the day of the barbaric murder of the distinguished colleague Elvino Bernardo António Dias, as the ‘Day against violence of the Mozambican lawyer’,” reads the OAM document.

Dozens of Mozambican lawyers went on 20 October 2025 to the site of the murder of Elvino Dias, the “people’s lawyer”, where Paulo Guambe also died. Both were supporters of then-presidential candidate and politician Venâncio Mondlane, calling for justice and challenging what they described as the “bipolarisation” of society.

“There is unacceptable procedural delay,” said OAM president Carlos Martins at the time, while laying a wreath at the site of the double murder on Avenida Joaquim Chissano, in central Maputo, which occurred on the night of 18 to 19 October 2024, just days after the general elections, a crime that remains unresolved.

“The Mozambican bar Association is part of the justice administration system. Therefore, this attack was not only against the legal profession, it was against all pillars of the justice administration system. And therefore, we must do more to ensure that this case is effectively clarified,” appealed Carlos Martins, who together with dozens of other lawyers marched from the association’s headquarters to the crime scene.

The crime triggered public protests two days later over the electoral process, which continued in a context of violence that left more than 400 people dead over more than five months.

Elvino Dias, known in Mozambique as the “people’s lawyer” for his social causes and support for the most disadvantaged, died in an ambush, a crime without explanation and since then associated with political motives.

At the time, he was legal adviser to Venâncio Mondlane and the car he was driving in central Maputo was intercepted by two vehicles, from which armed men emerged and fired dozens of shots, killing both Elvino Dias, aged 45, and Paulo Guambe, campaign agent of the Podemos party, which supported that presidential candidate in the elections held days earlier.

At the time, the now outgoing president of the Bar Association said lawyers have responsibilities in defending the rule of law, the constitution, democracy, fundamental rights and institutions, which they continue to uphold.

“Whenever institutions fail, a vacuum is created. And therefore, we must not allow institutions to fail. In this case as well, they must not fail. Therefore, those responsible must be held accountable, the people who committed this macabre murder must be found, but we must also prevent similar situations from happening again within our profession,” said Carlos Martins.

Mozambique’s police previously told Lusa that they were still investigating the double homicide, without providing further information for security reasons.

“A process is underway to clarify the case,” said João Adriano, spokesperson for the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) in Maputo.

He assured that “the investigation is not at the same stage”, but given the nature of the crime and its investigation, it was not safe to release further details: “It is an extremely sensitive and complex case, but work is being done to clarify what happened.”

Source: Lusa