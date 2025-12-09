Mozambique awaits Guinea-Bissau election results before taking official stance

The Mozambican President said on Monday (8 December), in an interview with Lusa, that Mozambique is waiting for the publication of the results before taking a position on the elections in Guinea-Bissau, a process that ended in a coup d’état.

“Our position at this moment, as a country, is to await the outcome,” said Daniel Chapo, in an interview on the sidelines of the working visit he is undertaking to Porto for the sixth Portugal–Mozambique summit.

“We are waiting for the publication of the results. Because we respect the sovereignty of the State of Guinea-Bissau, we also respect the electoral bodies of Guinea-Bissau, and we also respect ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States], which is the regional body that can also help make a decision,” he insisted.

“We are, as a country, waiting for the results to be published. And only after the publication of the results can we issue our position; but for a process that is still under way, in which the results have not yet been published, our position is really to respect the country, Guinea-Bissau, to respect the local electoral bodies, and also to respect the decisions of the regional body,” Chapo said.

The candidacy of Fernando Dias, who claims victory in the presidential elections in Guinea-Bissau, demanded on 3 December that the National Electoral Commission (CNE) convene the body so that the electoral results can be declared “as quickly as possible”.

In a statement consulted by Lusa on social media, the candidacy of Fernando Dias da Costa reacted to the announcement made the previous day by the CNE, which declared itself unavailable to continue the electoral process and publish the results of the legislative and presidential elections of 23 November, due to alleged acts of vandalism against its premises.

Speaking through its deputy executive secretary, Judge Idriça Djaló, the CNE announced at a press conference that it is “totally unable to continue and conclude the electoral process” due to the alleged acts of vandalism against its premises, its equipment, and the confiscation of regional tally sheets from the elections.

According to Djaló, the alleged acts were carried out by “armed and hooded men” on 26 November, the day before the announcement of the provisional results.

The candidacy of Fernando Dias da Costa, currently exiled in the Nigerian embassy in Bissau, condemns the “illegal position” of the CNE executive secretariat, which it accuses of “usurping the powers” of the plenary of the body that, it argues, should have been convened to pronounce itself on the process.

Thus, the candidate demands the convening of the CNE plenary and the publication of the results “as quickly as possible so that the popular will expressed at the ballot box is respected”.

Guinea-Bissau is suspended from ECOWAS, as well as from another regional organisation, the African Union, as a consequence of the coup d’état on 26 November, when a High Military Command seized power, deposed the President, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, who left the country, and suspended the electoral process.

The general elections—presidential and legislative—had taken place without incident on 23 November and, a day later, the opposition candidate supported by the historic PAIGC party, excluded from the elections, Fernando Dias, claimed victory in the first round over President Embaló.

On the eve of the publication of the official results, a shooting in Bissau preceded the seizure of power by the High Military Command, which appointed the transitional President, General Horta Inta-A.

The general announced that the transitional period would last for a maximum of one year and appointed Ilídio Vieira Té, former minister under Embaló, as prime minister and minister of finance.

